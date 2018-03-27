











Helen K. Foster, 71, of Corbin passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born April 15, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Nona Money.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, her greatest passion in life was her family. She was also an avid UK Wildcat fan.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Bobby Wayne Money and Luther Money; and three sisters: Betty Sowder, O’Needa Carbury, and Oryula “B.G.” Money.

She leaves behind her loving family including her husband of 51 ½ years, Tom Foster; four children: Angela Staley and husband Rick, Tommy Foster and wife Alisha, Derrick Foster and wife Lisa, and Nicole “Nicky” Moore and fiancé Robert Reed; 14 grandchildren: Christopher Jones, Alexis Staley, Brittany Hamblin, Tommy Foster, Jr., Katlyn Foster, Arianna Halcomb, Tyler Needham, Jarrod Merriman, Michael Nunn, Sarah Grace Foster, Emily Foster, Jacob Moore, Justin Moore, and Jayla Moore; four great grandchildren: Abigail and Isabella Foster and Anaiyah and Addison Hamblin; and two sisters: Jean Muse and Joanna Engle; and many other relatives and numerous friends. Indeed, she will be sorely missed and greatly mourned.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 25, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Timothy Canter and Derrick Foster officiating.

Burial followed in Stansbury Cemetery in Corbin.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.