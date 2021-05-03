









Helen Jean Lay Collins, age 81, of Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born December 27, 1939 in Newcomb, Tennessee.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Ray Collins; son, Harold Wayne Lay; daughter, Teresa Lay; step-daughter, Tammy Collins; granddaughter, Jeanna LeRay Massey; parents, Simon and Lola Hicks Lay; brothers, Simon “Jigs” Lay and Jonas Lay; and sister, Myrtle Hatfield.

She is survived by her daughters, Julia Lay Murphy, Sherrie Faye Massey, Patricia Rice and husband Billy, and Jennie Lay; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Monday, May 3, at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Walden officiating. Burial followed in the Lot Cemetery (Lot Mud Creek Road), Williamsburg, Kentucky.

