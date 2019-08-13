









Helen J. Creekmore, 74, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Baptist Health Corbin.

She was born October 25, 1944 in Whitley County, KY, to the late Edd and Emma Mae Marsee Ball.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters; Mary Prewitt and Ruby Minks, one brother; Carl Ball.

She was a member of the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years; Paul Creekmore of Williamsburg, KY, two daughters; Sharon Elson (Patrick) of Faber, KY, and Pam Roberts (Roger Wilson) of Williamsburg, KY, five grandchildren; Natasha Wilson (Jake) of Corbin, KY, Chad Moses (Haley Johnson) of Corbin, KY, Amber Creekmore (Thomas Hatfield) of Corbin, KY, Riley Roberts (Felicia) of Williamsburg, KY, Courtney Ball (Brandon) of Corbin, KY, nine great grandchildren; Christian Wilson, Camryn Wilson, Carson Wilson, Bentlee Moses, Caylee Sanders, Anna Jo, Keagan, Ellie, Hagen, three sisters; Irene Beams (David) of North Carolina, Martha Jarboe of Williamsburg, KY, Gail Sawyers (Dallas) of Williamsburg, KY, three brothers; Virgil Ball (Bessie) of Emlyn, KY, John Ball (Charlotte) of Emlyn, KY, Roger Ball (William) of Florida, several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 13, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Prewitt and Rev. Lloyd Taylor officiating.

Interment was in the New Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.