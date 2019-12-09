









Ms. Helen Frances Douglas, age 71, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She was born June 29, 1948 in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Frances was a loving funny and always positive attitude person. She will be greatly missed by many. She would always tell you “You got to fight, you can’t give up.”

She was preceded in death by: husbands, David L. Douglas and Kenneth Anderson; son, David D. Douglas; brothers, J.C., Donnie, Carl, Marion, Alford and Tommy; and sisters, Juanita, Ernestine and Edith.

Frances is survived by: daughter, Tammy Givens; grandchildren, Cody Givens and wife, Ashley, Joseph Givens, Christopher Douglas, Ciera Douglas and Caitlin Douglas; special nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Randy, Nancy, Linda, Diana, Roger and Nina; best friend, Carolyn Yancey; brother, Charlie Morgan; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Saturday, December 7 at Harp Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. Larry Yancey and Rev. Junior Dople officiated. Burial was conducted Sunday, December 8, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.