









Helen Christine “Chris” Rains Fletcher was born in Williamsburg, KY, on February 15, 1924 to Jerry M. and Hattie Bradford Rains. Her brothers were Jerry, Joe and Al. Chris proudly told everyone she was from Yaden, Kentucky, where she spent her childhood.

Chris died on September 25, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the age of 95.

Chris was a graduate of Cumberland College and Louisville School of Medical Technology. She worked for many years as a medical technologist, for Dr. R.D. Sanders in Williamsburg and Dr. Williams in Ft. Lauderdale. Chris was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over 60 years.

On December 30, 1950, Chris and Eugene “Gene” A. Fletcher, Jr. were married in Ft. Lauderdale. They were happily married until Gene’s death in 1999.

Chris had a zest for life, was a true friend to many, and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Her home was filled with visitors, and she was an exceptional hostess. She had the ability to make everyone feel special and welcome. She would host a party at the drop of a hat for any and every occasion. John Knox Village was home to Chris for over 25 years, and it held a special place in her heart. She had this to say, “I want everyone to know how much I have loved living here at JKV and I deeply appreciate all of you especially my friends at the Health Center who have been so good to me and also my husband, Gene. You are all just a part of my family and I love and appreciate all of you.”

Chris was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and husband. She will be greatly missed by family and many life-long friends. John, Debbie, and Jacob Mercer feel especially blessed to have been “adopted” by Chris and Gene years ago.

Cremation has taken place and care has been entrusted to Kraeer Funeral Home & Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Pompano Beach.

A memorial/celebration of Chris’s life will be held on October 22 at John Knox Village Tower in Pompano Beach at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to one of your favorite charities.

