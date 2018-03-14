Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Heater sparks fire that damages Lily home Thursday morning

Posted On 14 Mar 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Lily and West Knox firefighters were called to a structure fire last Thursday morning on Timberland Circle.

Lily and West Knox firefighters battled this structure fire Thursday.

The initial call given out about 10:15 a.m was that the house off of Douglas Blvd, approximately one mile north of Hunter Hills Elementary, was fully involved.

“There was heavy smoke coming out of the front door,” said Lily Fire Chief Doug Jones of the scene when he arrived.

Steve Miracle, who was inside the residence at the time, said the fire was sparked by a portable heater in the hallway in the living room area.

“I just grabbed the dog and the cat and got out,” Miracle said noting that while he was shaken up by the incident, he was not injured.

Jones said it appeared the heater had been placed too close to the back of a love seat.

Firefighters contained the damage to the living room area.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than three hours performing salvage and overhaul.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Fire damages mobile home in Gray community Monday

Posted On 14 Mar 2018
, By
0

Lily blaze destroys barn, pair of vehicles early Tuesday morning

Posted On 07 Feb 2018
, By
0

Christmas Eve fire destroys Lily home; cause unknown

Posted On 27 Dec 2017
, By
0

KSP investigating church fire

Posted On 27 Dec 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal