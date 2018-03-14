Heater sparks fire that damages Lily home Thursday morning













Lily and West Knox firefighters were called to a structure fire last Thursday morning on Timberland Circle.

The initial call given out about 10:15 a.m was that the house off of Douglas Blvd, approximately one mile north of Hunter Hills Elementary, was fully involved.

“There was heavy smoke coming out of the front door,” said Lily Fire Chief Doug Jones of the scene when he arrived.

Steve Miracle, who was inside the residence at the time, said the fire was sparked by a portable heater in the hallway in the living room area.

“I just grabbed the dog and the cat and got out,” Miracle said noting that while he was shaken up by the incident, he was not injured.

Jones said it appeared the heater had been placed too close to the back of a love seat.

Firefighters contained the damage to the living room area.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than three hours performing salvage and overhaul.