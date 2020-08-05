Health Care Center Week Proclaimed by City of Corbin











Corbin has proclaimed August 9 – August 15, 2020 as Health Center Week. Running parallel with the annual National Health Center Week, the City of Corbin is home to a single health center, Grace Health. The hope is that the week will raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.

Community Health Centers serve as the beacon of strength, service, and care in their communities. At City Hall on the 5th of August, mayor Suzie Razmus made the proclamation official for the week of celebration. Michael Stanley, Grace Health’s CEO explained, “National Health Center Week honors those front line providers, staff, and beloved patients who lost their lives during the (ongoing) COVID-19 pandemic and those who are working day in and day out to keep our community safe and healthy.”

The hope is that throughout the duration of the week participants will recognize the impact, servant hearts, and philanthropic actions of local health care centers. The City of Corbin wants to urge all citizens to join together to give back to our health care workers and health centers in any way that is personally meaningful.

Grace Health has been heavily invested in Southeastern Kentucky since 2008, and is grateful to be included in the celebration. The mission of Grace Health is to show the love and share the truth of Jesus Christ to southeastern Kentucky, through access to compassionate, high quality, primary health care for the whole person. In keeping with this mission Grace Health looks forward to continual service and growth in the communities it serves.