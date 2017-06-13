By Teresa Brooks

Hattie Dovie Huddleston, 82, of Hanging Rock Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico, TN.

She was born on June 30, 1934 in Williamsburg, to the late Melt Murphy and Susie (Sharp) Murphy.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Rick Anderson and several brothers and sisters.

Hattie was a member of Tidal Wave Baptist Church.

She is survived by three children, Betty Sue Bennett (Dave) of Knoxville, TN, Wilma Kay Huddleston (Rev. Wilbur) of Williamsburg and Brenda Douglas (Donnie) of Strunk; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; two step-children, Amanda Huddleston of Williamsburg and Stanley Huddleston, Jr. (Heather) of Corbin; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, June 14, at Tidal Wave Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Tidal Wave Baptist Church with Rev. Wilbur Huddleston and Rev. Mike Hawn officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.