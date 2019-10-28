









Mr. Harvey Hobert Lowe, age 81, passed away on Thursday evening, October 24, 2019 at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Funeral services for Mr. Harvey Hobert Lowe will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30 in the Laurel Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Charles Eversole officiating. Burial will follow in the Campbell Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Lowe family.