









Harvey Easter Randle, age 64, of Hamblin Hollow Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, October 25, 2021 at his home.

Harvey was born on March 12, 1957 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late George and Marjorie (Powers) Randle. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, David Randle, Ronnie Randle and Robert Randle; and sisters, Helen Pantry, Brenda Hill and Faye Randle.

He is survived by three daughters, Christine Paul (Roger) of Williamsburg, Rhonda Powers (Noel) of Rockholds and Carrie Wilson (Darren) of Williamsburg; two sons, William J. Angel (Sarah) of Kermit, West Virginia and Harvey Wayne Randle of Williamsburg; 19 grandchildren, Dustine Paul, Cody Paul, John Paul Douglas, Donovan Mullis, Sarah Paul, Haley Paul, Ricky Tyler Croley, Hannah Lynn Randle, Noah Powers, Faith Matthews, Emilee Chapman, Madison Chapman, Ashley Chapman, Daniel Napier, Kylee Nelson, Brittany White, Sierra Jaglowitz, Jenna Angel and Isabelle Randle; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Jewell Paul of Williamsburg, Gail Hall (Bill) of Williamsburg, Julie Mansberry (Chuck) of Williamsburg, Kathy Monhollen (Kenny) of Erlanger, Bert Randle (Jody) of Williamsburg, Steve Randle of Williamsburg and Richard Randle of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, October 30, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 30, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Randle Family Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.