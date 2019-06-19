









Harry Kent Turner, 81, of Gray passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Harry was born in Middleboro, KY, where he was a member of Notown Church of God, and he was a factory worker with CertainTeed Corporation.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Edith Turner.

Survivors include his wife, Margie Turner; children, Michelle Turner (Cory Allen), and Jimmy Turner (Jeanetta); grandchildren, Kendra Turner, Courtney Earls, and Nathan Earls; great-grandchildren, Lola Earls, Braylon Cole, and Audrey Cole; brothers, Charles Turner (Lois) and Eddie Turner; sister, Jewell Elam (Bill); special daughter-in-law, Robin Bruner; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 18, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial followed in the Corn Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to be used to directly pay for Harry’s funeral costs.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.