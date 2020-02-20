Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Harrodsburg man indicted for firing gun outside Baptist Health Corbin

Posted On 20 Feb 2020
By :
The Whitley County Grand Jury has indicted a Harrodsburg man, who allegedly fired three rounds from a .22-caliber rifle on Jan. 29 while outside Baptist Health Corbin from a truck he was allegedly attempting to steal.

