Harrodsburg man gets five-year prison sentence for breaking into vehicle at Corbin hospital, firing gun three times early this year











A Harrodsburg man received a five-year prison sentence on Sept. 8 for firing three rounds from a .22-caliber rifle in late January while outside Baptist Health Corbin from a truck he was attempting to steal.

Tony Duvall, 33, pleaded guilty on July 7 during a video conference from the Whitley County Detention Center to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, theft-firearm, attempted theft-automobile, second-degree criminal mischief, and theft-contents from vehicle, according to court documents.

Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou followed the plea agreement and sentenced Duvall to five years in prison on each of the wanton endangerment charges and on the firearm theft charge. He sentenced Duval to 12 months in jail on the attempted auto theft, criminal mischief, and vehicle content theft charges. All three of those charges are misdemeanor offenses with a 12-month jail sentence being the maximum penalty.

Ballou ordered that all the sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time, for a total sentence of five years in prison.

Duvall has been incarcerated in the Whitley County Detention Center since his arrest on Jan. 29, according to jail records.

Police were called to the hospital at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 29 in response to a report of a man, later identified as Duvall, sitting inside a white truck in the employee parking area, who was armed with a rifle.

“Caller reported that the above violator (Duvall) had fired rounds from a rifle in the parking lot,” Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson wrote in the arrest citation adding that Duvall admitted to firing three rounds from the rifle and had several additional rounds in his pocket.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Duvall sitting in the truck with a loaded rifle that he admitted taking from the cargo box of the truck, according to the arrest citation.

Wilson added that the truck ignition had been damaged with a screwdriver.

When questioned about the damage, Wilson said Duvall admitted he had popped the truck’s door lock and attempted to steal it.