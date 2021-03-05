Harris is the biggest loss Lynn Camp Football will have in ‘21
With few exceptions, from the highest levels of sports down to the lowest, coaches come into a new job knowing that it is only a matter time before they are going out the door.
After seven seasons at Lynn Camp, football Coach Allen Harris was the latest coach to be in this situation, announcing he will not be returning as head coach in 2021.
Yes, the Wildcats went winless in 2020, losing to Williamsburg in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
And while Harris has failed to get over the Williamsburg hurdle, Lynn Camp has gone 33-30 under Harris and made the second round of the playoffs multiple times.
Those playoff runs came to an end after running into teams like Williamsburg, Pikeville and Hazard.
Lynn Camp had not reached the level of those programs on the field, yet.
Off the field, Lynn Camp had made great strides under Harris. Improvements to the facilities, and, more importantly, improving the players, both on and off the field.
On the field, Harris preached dedication, discipline and determination.
As he said in the announcement he posted on his Facebook page, “I am so proud of the teams we coached and the men they have become.”
The military veteran and retired police officer pushed his players to be, not just better on the field, but better men.
While the high school football coaching ranks are pretty much set in the area with Jep Irwin returning to South Laurel and Zeke Eier taking over at Whitley County, an opening will come somewhere that will be a good fit for a man like Allen Harris.
Hopefully, it is sooner rather than later that Coach Harris is walking the sidelines and developing more men of character.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats will be attempting to recover from what will be, by far, their worst loss of 2021.