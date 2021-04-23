









Harold Wayne Moore, age 84, of Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the home of his granddaughter in Kodak, Tennessee. Harold was born on May 6, 1936 in Barbourville, Kentucky to the late Dewey and Dorothy (Croley) Moore. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his two children, Gregory W. Moore of Mesa, Arizona and Brenda Kay Moore of Corbin; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Nicole Jean Kirlew, Kristina Pauline Moore, Christopher Tyler Evans, Amber Nicole Evans, Jamie Lee Hodgin, Darryl Wayne Moore, Darryl James Moore, Jessica Garland, Lukas Robert Moore, Noah Ray Moore, Raelee Garland and Bryce Garland; two sisters, Lothita Bastin and Helen Fritz, of Rising Sun, Indiana; two brothers, Kenneth Moore of Maryland and Carl Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, April 24, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 24, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Rogers officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Bradford Cemetery on Arkle Hollow Road in Gray, Kentucky. Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.