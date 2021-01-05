









Fire Chief Harold Wayne Honeycutt, age 44, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 02, 2021 at the Lafollette Medical Center. He was born May 24, 1976 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was the chief of the Jellico Fire Department, the South Whitley Kentucky Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Jellico Rescue Squad. He was the co-owner and operator of Gem City Wrestling. Wayne was always eager to rush to the aide of others, even in death he wanted to help others. Wayne was an organ donor.

Wayne is preceded in death by his father, Harold “Poss” Honeycutt; mother, Lucille White Honeycutt; and sisters, Tamatha Reynolds and Lisa White Terry.

He is survived by his companion, Teffany Marlow; sisters, Mary Lou Wallace and husband Jimmy, and Tammy Honeycutt; honorary brother, Mark Bell; special aunts and uncle, Judy Eaches, Helen White, Troy White and Julie Bryant; nephew, Michael Terry and wife Amanda and their children Carter and Kinsley; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Love offerings for Wayne Honeycutt will be accepted at the Harp Funeral Home to offset final expenses.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 06, at the Harp Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 07, at the funeral home. Burial to follow in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.