









Harold Lynn Harmon, age 74, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born in Corbin to the late Harold Harmon and Velencia Louise Harmon. Lynn and was a US Army Veteran of Vietnam and was a retired field mechanic with Whayne Supply.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Harmon; and by a son-in-law, Brandon Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lee Harmon; children, David Lynn Harmon, Melanie Lee Loveless (Nick Monhollen), Carrie L. Elliott (Raymond), Ashley Harmon, Tabitha Harmon, Dylyn Loveless, Aiden Harmon, and Alyssa Harmon; grandchildren, Jacob Harmon and Chelsea Melton (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Rylee Padilla, Kloee Padilla, Annabelle Smith, and Ariel Harmon; brothers, William Earl Harmon and R.G. “Chuck” Harmon; and by his special friends, Al Depto and W.L. Campbell.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, August 2 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Burial followed in the Corinth Cemetery with military honors by the Keavy DAV Chapter #158.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.