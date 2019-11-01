









Harold Levi Lee, age 76, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was the son of the late Irene and Roland Lee, born to them on August 29, 1943, in Girdler.

Harold was a former employee of Whayne Supply in Corbin. He was a mechanic and loved going to yard sales and auctions. He was a member of the Steeles Chapel Christian Church in Corbin.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Sonya Lee; sister, Sylvia Sue Lee; and a great-niece, Jayla Rebecca Phipps.

Harold is survived by his loving son, Jeffery Harold Lee and his fiancée, Terry Jean Adams. Mr. Lee is also survived by Linda Lee, who is the mother of his son and was a special caregiver. Harold leaves behind also three precious great-grandchildren, Riley, Joe, and Alex McCullah; a sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Robert Mayne of Girdler; his nieces and nephews: Kristie Mayne of Breman, Georgia, Rebecca and Jeff Blevins and Robby Mayne of Girdler; his great-nieces and -nephews, Peyton and Jake Mayne of Girdler, Zach and Eli Blevins of Girdler, and Marshal Phipps and Kirsten Grace Hammonds of Georgia. Harold was also blessed to have many wonderful cousins, neighbors and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation for Mr. Lee will be at Hopper Funeral Home on Sunday, November 3, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Immediately following the visitation on Sunday, will be a graveside service at Hammons Cemetery in Girdler, officiated by Brother Andrew Darden. Pallbearers are Bob Mayne, Robby Mayne, Jake Mayne, Jeff Blevins, Zach Blevins and Eli Blevins.

Hopper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.