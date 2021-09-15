









Harold Lee Powers, age 68, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his home. He was born June 9, 1953 in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Harold is preceded in death by parents, Caleb and Gertrude Hickey Powers; sisters, Gracie McCullah and Effie Moul.

He is survived by, wife, Maudie Cox Powers; sons, Dennis Powers and wife Donna, Keith Powers and wife Sarah, and Nathan Powers and wife Alicia; step-sons, Aaron Christian and wife Ashley and Daniel Christian and Mercedes; grandchildren, Emily Powers. Willow Elizabeth Power, General Lee Caleb Powers, Scarlette Powers, Isabella Powers, Strider Powers, Cianna, Kylie, Jaython, Khole, Braxton and Addline Christian and one on the way; brothers, Cecil Powers, Vernon Powers and wife Kathy; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 16, from 6 pm until the funeral hour at 8 pm at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Bowman officiating.

Burial will be at 12 pm on Friday, September 17, in the Powers Family Cemetery on Rock Springs Road.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.