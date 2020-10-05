









Harold Homer Hensley, age 93, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home in Corbin.

He was born in Laurel County, a son to the late Silas and Elizabeth Hensley. Harold was a US Marine veteran of World War II and was a retired carman from CSX Railroad. A member of Lynn Camp Baptist Church for over 70 years, where he was a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and bus driver. Harold loved being with his family especially his grandchildren. He was a great fan of both UK Football and UK Basketball, and he enjoyed traveling, gardening, and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dallas, Leonard, and Hubert Hensley; and by his sisters, Lela Catchings, Maggie Browning, Vernie McHargue, and Colleen McHargue.

Homer is survived by his wife, Delvie Sturgill Hensley; children, Sharon Hensley Felts and Harold R. Hensley and wife Joie; grandchildren, Shari Wells, Harold Hensley Jr. and wife Tammy, and Diana Carroll; great-grandchildren, Devin Carroll, Shayla Mason and husband Brad, and Craig Hensley; and by his special great-great-grandson, Brett Mason; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, October 3, at Lynn Camp Baptist Church with Rev. Justin Morris officiating. Burial followed in the Lynn Camp Cemetery in Corbin.

Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com