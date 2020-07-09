









Harold E. McNew, 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Corbin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Verlie Ledington McNew.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 pm Saturday, July 11, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 4:00 pm. Burial will be in the Hopkins Cemetery in Laurel County. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.