Harold E. McNew

Posted On 09 Jul 2020
Harold E. McNew, 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Corbin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Verlie Ledington McNew.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 pm Saturday, July 11, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 4:00 pm. Burial will be in the Hopkins Cemetery in Laurel County. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com  Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

