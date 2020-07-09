Previous Story
Harold E. McNew
Harold E. McNew, 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Corbin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Verlie Ledington McNew.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 pm Saturday, July 11, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 4:00 pm. Burial will be in the Hopkins Cemetery in Laurel County. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.