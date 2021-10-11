









Harold Dewayne Gibson, Sr., age 69 of Duff, TN passed away Thursday, October 07, 2021 at the Lafollette Medical Center. He was born October 11, 1951 in Jellico, TN.

Harold is preceded in death by his father, Alvin Carr, Sr.; mother, Pearl Mae Gibson Carr; brother, Calvin Lee Carr, Sr.; sister, Angel Brotherton

He is survived by wife, Patricia Markham Gibson; sons, Billy Dewayne Gibson and Harold Dewayne Gibson, Jr.; daughter, Sherry Amy Gibson; grandchildren, DeMarcus Gibson, Tahya Bruce, Morgan Holsclaw Mauk, Miah Holsclaw, Olivia Gibson, Kaitlyn Gibson, James Gibson, and Megan Swanson; great-grandchildren, Grayson Gibson, Shaphire Gibson, Uniper Gibson, Kyan Gibson, River Mauk, and Ruby Mauk; brothers, Ted Carr and wife Pam, Tommy Carr and wife Dianna, Alvin Carr, Jr. and wife Wallene, Jeffery Carr, and Paul Carr and wife Charlotte; sisters, Jo Ray and husband Haskel Lee , Mary Barrera and husband Jorge, Patty Milton and husband Randy, and Linda Miller and husband Gill

The funeral service was Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. H. Lee Ray officiating. Burial: followed in the Carr Family Cemetery (Duff), TN.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.