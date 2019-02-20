











Harold Brooks Dowdy, 84, of Lafollette, TN passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Lafollette Health and Rehab.

He was born April 21, 1934 in New Albany Mississippi.

Brooks is preceded in death by his parents, Lavell and Lucille Dowdy; brothers: William Gray Dowdy, Jimmy Dowdy,

He is survived by his wife, Helen “Jackie” Lindsay Dowdy; son, Scott Dowdy; daughter, Traci Leigh Dowdy; grandchildren, Jodan Brook Dowdy, Jenna Slaughter, Ryan Scott Dowdy and wife Taryn, Clayton Dowdy; brothers, Chester Ray Dowdy, Billy Wayne Dowdy; sisters, Lula Manning, Betty Joyce Dowdy, Bonita “Birdie” Exone; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, February 18, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Sutton officiating.

Military honors were presented by the American Legion Honor Guard Post 154 (Elk Valley).

Brook’s wishes were to be cremated following his funeral service.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.