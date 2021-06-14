









Harold Anderson, age 51, of Stearns, KY, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Stearns. He was born June 8, 1970 in Corbin, KY, to the late Bobby Edsel and Sandra June Morgan Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Anderson of Corbin, KY; a sister, Carolyn Anderson of Corbin, KY; two brothers, Robert Howard Anderson of Corbin, KY and Harvey Anderson of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews aunts, uncles and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 15, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Rudy Randalls officiating. Interment will be in the Highland Park Cemetery Ellison Addition.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until funeral hour on Tuesday, June 15, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Harold to help with his funeral expenses.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.