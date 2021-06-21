Harlem Globetrotters returning to Corbin











The sweet sound of “Sweet Georgia Brown” will be pouring through The Arena in Corbin on July 21 as the Harlem Globetrotters return to the venue.

Tickets for the event featuring the world-famous basketball team will go on sale on Friday at The Arena box office and at ticketmaster.com

This marks the third time the Globetrotters have played at The Arena.

Before the event, the players will host the Magic Pass event. Fans who purchase a Magic Pass ticket, will have the opportunity to learn tricks, shoot hoops, and take pictures on the court.