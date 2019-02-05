











Happy Ned Prewitt, 84, of Louisville passed away Friday, January 18, 2019 at Atria Stony Brook.

Happy was a native of Whitley Co., KY a member of Shively Christian Church, Fairdale Masonic Lodge #942, Kentucky Colonel, KYANA Car Club, Basketball Hall of Fame in Whitley County. He had retired after 39 years and 6 months of service for Rhone-Poulenc.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Beth (Hall) Prewitt; parents, Willis and Myrtle Maude (Atkins) Prewitt; five brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Scheldorf (Gary) and Donna Collins (Robert); three grandchildren, Ethan, Emma Claire and Cameron.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 9th, at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40216

A memorial visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to The National Parkinson Foundation.