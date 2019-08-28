Hank Williams, Jr. concert draws huge crowd











Country music icon Hank Williams, Jr. played to a sold out show of approximately 6,000 at The Arena in Corbin.

Arena Director Kristi Balla said the event went very smoothly considering the size of the crowd.

“Our changes were great,” Balla said explaining that multiple things were in place in order to get guests to the building and inside in plenty of time.

One of the biggest changes was the tailgate preshow in the parking lot. The event which featured music from local favorites Countywide, and food available from Shep’s and Bubby’s Barbecue, began at 4 p.m. and continued until the doors opened at 6 p.m.

I, 100 percent, would do it again, depending on the weather,” Balla said of the tailgate event.

Balla made continued efforts in the week leading up to the show to reach guests via social media with information concerning prohibited items, available shuttle service, and what to expect as they came through the doors.

She said that is another thing she will continue to do, especially leading up to the more popular shows.

Balla said while she did not have the opportunity to speak with Williams following the show, she did speak with his tour manager and other members of his crew.

“Everyone around him said they were happy with how things went,” Balla said.

The calendar for the venue will continue to be busy with numerous public and private events scheduled throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming events include:

Garden Brothers Circus on October 1

Southern Kentucky Motorcycle Expo on October 12 and 13

WWE Live returns on October 17

Ashton Shepherd on October 19

Taste of Southeast Kentucky to benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank on October 24

Harlem Globetrotters on December 14

More information is available online at www.thecorbinarena.com.

“I am already starting to line up some shows for 2020, including a few concerts involving acts that have been requested multiple times,” Balla said noting she could not yet release details.