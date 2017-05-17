By Mark White

When most people think about cancer victims, they typically envision senior citizens or perhaps someone, who is middle age.

A new Whitley County EMS ambulance serves as a reminder that cancer can and does strike people of any age, especially children.

The new ambulance, which debuted last Wednesday, has a decorative wrap around it promoting “Childhood Cancer Awareness” and featuring the handprints of several local children, many of whom are cancer survivors.

“It is just something that has been dear to my heart. I just think our children are what makes the world. To honor them is something that gives us a lot of pride,” noted Whitley County EMS Director Kelly Harrison.

Larrietta Elliotte said that her family was contacted about two months ago by Whitley County officials asking if their seven-year-old son, Reed Elliotte, could take part in the new ambulance wrap by putting his hand prints on there.

“We were very thrilled to do that. We have had a lot of local support during Reed’s illness, his lymphoma battles last year and this year,” Larrietta said.

“This was our little small way to give back. It is really awesome. Reed is really thrilled today to see his handprints all over the ambulance. He has been looking forward to this. He has had a great time showing his handprints off to his friends at school.”

Reed’s story

Reed Elliotte was born with kidney failure, and started kidney dialysis when he was five days old. It lasted until he was two and a half years old when his father, Bill Elliotte, donated a kidney to him.

Unfortunately, the anti-rejection medicine Reed took caused him to develop lymphoma last year.

“He spent three and a half months in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital having high-dose chemotherapy,” Larrietta said.

When they went back on March 16 and 17 for the six-month follow-up scans, doctors reported that Reed’s cancer was back, in both lungs and was more aggressive that last year.

Devastated, Reed’s parents convinced doctors to let him go home for the weekend because he had just been saved and was set to be baptized then.

“We had a wonderful service on that Saturday night. 800 to 900 people showed up for Reed’s baptizing. We had a praise, worship, healing baptismal service,” Larrietta said. “Reed was anointed and prayed for by about 20 preachers. Everybody could feel the Lord there that night. Over the next few weeks, God just started showing his hand.”

Reed never received the first day of chemotherapy this year, and earlier this month he got his final scan and all the cancer was gone.

“The Lord healed him this time without using any kind of treatment,” Larrietta said. “It has been a terrifying journey but the outcome has been wonderful.”

“Thank the Lord for healing me,” Reed added.

Ambulance debuts

Reed and his family met the new ambulance and its crew at Kroger last Wednesday morning.

Harrison cried as she recalled Reed getting out of the car and running up to the ambulance putting his hands inside his handprints for the first time.

“It was special,” she added.

Reed then boarded the ambulance for a ride to Corbin Primary School where the kindergarten student was greeted by his whole school.

Reed and his class members then sang “Oh Bless the Lord,” and toured the outside of the ambulance where Reed showed off his handprints to his classmates.

Reed said that the day is something he will probably remember forever.

“I know part of this morning was to try and make Reed’s day, but I think it made all of our day,” added Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr.

Next stop Candace Keith

Corbin Primary School was the first stop of five last Wednesday morning, as the ambulance made its rounds to schools, whose students have their handprints on it.

The second stop was at Corbin Intermediate School where sixth grade cancer survivor Candace Keith attends school.

Crystal Keith, Candace’s mother, said she and her family felt very humbled that Candace would be thought of to participate in such a project by placing her handprints on the ambulance.

“To get awareness out for childhood cancer, it is just amazing,” Crystal said. “When I told her about it, she just smiled. For her, the bad part of her journey is over so having good stuff like this and positive things come about from her having cancer is really neat for her and all of us.”

Candace was diagnosed at age eight in 2013 with acute myeloid leukemia, and underwent six months of treatment at the University of Kentucky.

In February 2014, she relapsed two months after her initial treatment was completed. The family then went to Cincinnati where Candace received her first bone marrow transplant.

A second bone marrow transplant was done in March 2015. Candace, who is now 12 years old, is two years in remission.

After the stop at Corbin Intermediate School, the ambulance traveled to Williamsburg Elementary School where White’s oldest son attends school, then onto Whitley Central to visit young cancer survivor William Mahne.

The final stop for the ambulance last Wednesday was Bell-Whitley Head Start where a two-year-old Jace Robbins attends pre-school.

Promoting awareness

Harrison said the ambulance design is intended to promote awareness about childhood cancer and to encourage people to be supportive of those fighting the disease and their families.

“I think the people of Whitley County and anybody that sees this truck needs to be supportive of it. They need to learn things and just have their backs,” she added about the cancer survivors.

White said that when Harrison approached him about the idea for the wrap, he thought it was a great idea.

“A lot of people don’t remember that there are kids really struggling in our community. Hopefully this will help our community members lift them up and support them as they are fighting their battles,” White added.

The effort is also something personal for White, who battled cancer as a two-year-old. The handprints of White’s three sons are also represented on the ambulance.

White’s sons routinely undergo screenings to make sure they haven’t inherited the same cancer he had.

“We have been blessed so far. All of their diagnosis have been clear up to this point,” White said. “It touches close to home both with my experience and with the experience of my three boys.”

Whitley County Projects Director Amber Owens said that planning is underway for autism awareness wrap on a different ambulance.