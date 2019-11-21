Handcuffed woman eludes Laurel deputies for more than two hours











A Harlan County woman in handcuffs spent more than two hours on the run from Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies Monday night before she was taken back into custody.

Brittany N. Turner, 31, of Evarts, was arrested just before midnight after she was found hiding from deputies in the bathroom of the Pilot Travel Center in north Corbin.

Deputies initially arrested Turner earlier that evening after she was caught attempting to leave the Corbin Walmart with $68.68 worth of unpaid merchandise.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that the woman, later identified as Turner, told deputies that her husband was waiting for her in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a neighboring business.

Deputies went to the location and located the male suspect, identified as Roy Scott Worthington, 39, of Evarts, who was wanted on two outstanding Harlan County bench warrants.

Acciardo said as deputies continued with their investigation, Turner fled the scene, though she was in handcuffs.

Deputies were unable to locate her, and left word with area businesses to contact the sheriff’s office if they saw her. Meanwhile they took Worthington to be booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Employees from Pilot contacted the sheriff’s department after Turner was seen inside the store.

“Deputies found the female subject hiding in the women’s restroom still wearing handcuffs,” Acciardo stated.

Turner was charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting – under $500, giving officer false identifying information, and third-degree escape.

In addition, she was served with multiple outstanding warrants out of Harlan County and a felony shoplifting warrant out of Virginia.

Turner is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.