Hampton-Haigen Home now open in Corbin











Named after her two daughters, Hailee Farmer’s dream of owning a storefront has come to fruition in the form of Hampton-Haigen Home.

“I thought I would just combine the names and make a store,” said Farmer, a Corbin native.

The store, located on the corner of 6th Street and Depot Street in Corbin, offers a variety of home décor and furniture.

Farmer said that she has been an interior designer for over ten years.

“I have always wanted to have a store,” said Farmer. “It was kind of my five-year plan when I started having babies to do this. I thought it would be good to do something while they are in school and growing up.”

“I wanted a place local that my design clients could come in and shop and I could put pieces from my store in their homes instead of having to travel outside of the tri-county area to try to find things that they would like,” said Farmer.

She said her college major was interior design in Louisville. She spent 12 years in Louisville doing interior design related jobs.

She started out as a custom cabinet designer before moving into owning her own business as an interior designer doing full home work.

“My favorite part is when I see the light in my client’s eyes after they have told me all their concerns and wants and I come back with a plan or an idea and they get really excited about it,” said Farmer.

She said she also gets really excited at the end of the project when everything comes together.

Farmer said she chose downtown Corbin because of the opportunities it provides, such as being a convenient location and the growth that is happening within the area.

After having accomplished her five-year goal of having a store-front, Farmer said in the next five years she hopes to expand and have a more booming business.

The ribbon was officially cut on the business on Oct. 15, and opening day was Oct. 21.

“It is very exciting to be able to finally be open to the public,” said Farmer. “Instead of telling everyone, ‘well, I am waiting on this,’ or, ‘I am waiting on that,’ ‘it is coming along,’ ‘it is not quite ready,’ I am just excited to be here for anyone that is interested in coming in for something that they need for parties, wedding gifts, or the homes for the holidays.”

Farmer’s interior service business offers consultations, full-service interior design, color consultations and more.

For more information about the store and Farmer’s services, individuals can visit the store, call (606) 215-3036, or message the store on Facebook or Instagram at Hampton Haigen Home.