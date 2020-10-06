Hamlin – Baker to marry











It is with great pride that Jeff and Gina Hamlin, of Williamsburg, Ky announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Taylor Cheyenne Hamlin and future son in law, Joshua Caleb Baker.

Joshua was born in Somerset, Ky and raised in London, Ky. He attended the University of Kentucky earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Joshua currently works at the Lexington Fire Department where he’s been a firefighter for two years.

Taylor was born in Corbin, Ky and raised in Williamsburg, Ky. She attended Eastern Kentucky University earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work as well as attending Campbellsville University earning her Master’s Degree in Social Work. Taylor currently works at Corbin Primary School where she’s been a School Social Worker/Mental Health Counselor for nine months.

Joshua and Taylor will become Mr. & Mrs. Baker on October 10th, 2020 before family and friends at Grace Christian Fellowship in Williamsburg, Ky. The couple will reside in Corbin, Ky.