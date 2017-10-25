Posted On October 25, 2017 By Mark White

Trick or treating hours have been set Tuesday for local ghosts and goblins on Halloween.

Trick or treating will take place between 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in Williamsburg and Whitley County.

Corbin has set trick or treating hours for 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. for Main Street, and from 6 – 8 p.m. for neighborhoods.

Jellico has set trick or treating hours from 6 – 8 p.m. throughout the city, but a trunk or treat will be held in Veteran’s Park from 5 – 8 p.m.

Knox County has set trick or treating hours for 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Laurel County has set trick or treating hours for 6 – 8 p.m.