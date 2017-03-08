Hall released from jail after Tenn. sheriff declines to extradite him
By Mark White
Mark White 2017-03-08T16:09:27+00:00
Tristan Hall was released from jail last week after Tennessee officials wouldn't extradite him on theft charges. He said the case is a matter of mistaken identity.
A former Whitley County resident, who is suing prosecutors, police officers and others in federal court over a four-year legal ordeal in Whitley County and who was arrested last week for being a fugitive in an unconnected Tennessee theft case, is now a free man again.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.