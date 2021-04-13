Halcomb named new Whitley County Volleyball Coach











Whitley County High School announced Tuesday that David Halcomb is returning to lead the girls’ volleyball program.

Halcomb, who previously coached the program from 2007 until 2017, led the Lady Colonels to eight district titles and two region championships.

In that same period, Whitley County Volleyball had eight winning seasons.

In April 2018, Halcomb resigned to take over as coach of the girls’ basketball team.

“I am excited about the opportunity to get back into coaching volleyball at Whitley County High School,” Halcomb said. “I take great pride in our volleyball program and the tradition of success it has had over the years.”

Halcomb will be taking over for Neysa Countryman who led the Lady Colonels to the 13th Region championship game in 2020. Countryman resigned because her family was relocating out of state.

“I know we have a very talented group of returning players and I look forward to getting started very soon to begin putting together another championship caliber team!” Halcomb said.

Whitley County Athletic Director Bryan Stewart said Halcomb brings a winning tradition to the program.

“While his past success has been foundational to this program, his persistent commitment to developing the student-athletes of WCHS gives us confidence that the future of the program is in the right hands,” Stewart said.