Hal Rogers announces $1.85 million federal grant for the London-Corbin Airport











U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (KY-05) is applauding the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for awarding a $1.85 million competitive grant to the London-Corbin Airport to rehabilitate the runway on Magee Field.

The grant award was one of six grants in Kentucky announced Tuesday by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, as part of the $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program (AIP) that Congressman Rogers supported as a member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee.

The grant will be utilized at the London-Corbin Airport to rehabilitate nearly 6,000 feet of existing runway pavement that has severely deteriorated, developing safety hazards for local aviation.

“As we work to create new jobs and recruit new industries to Southern and Eastern Kentucky, we must ensure that our rural airports are accessible and reliable for business travel,” said Rogers. “The London-Corbin Airport has welcomed U.S. Presidents and various leaders from across the country, and I applaud members of the airport board for applying for important grant opportunities that are essential to maintaining and supporting aviation operations that are central to our rural region.”

According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Kentucky will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said.

Approximately $835,000 in FAA grants have also recently been announced for the following airports in Eastern Kentucky: Big Sandy Regional Airport in Martin County, Wendell-Ford Airport in Perry County, West Liberty Airport in Morgan County, and Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Harlan County.

Earlier this year, Congressman Rogers and Gov. Matt Bevin visited the London-Corbin Airport to celebrate the new partnership with Eastern Kentucky University to launch the new Kentucky Appalachia Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Training Project.

The program aims to equip our workforce with certified AMTs to meet the needs of our growing aerospace industry in Kentucky.