









Guy R. Jones, 58, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Kim.

Guy’s wishes for a contactless drive-through visitation will be honored at Hart Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28, from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. A graveside service with Tim Thompson officiating will follow at 3:30 P.M. Wednesday at Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, Kentucky. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.