Gunfire leads deputies to naked toddlers, dead dogs, drugs













Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the Saxton area arrested two people after they reportedly found two naked toddlers, two dead dogs and a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine Wednesday night.

Deputies arrested Brandon Askins, 28 and Tara Warman, 28, both of Williamsburg following an investigation at a residence on McKayla Circle off of Kensee Hollow Road.

Officials with the sheriff’s department stated that Deputy Brian Hensley responded to the complaints of gunfire from multiple people in the area.

“Upon arrival, Dep. Hensley observed a, ‘No Trespassing’ sign with a handwritten message that stated, ‘Stray dogs will be shot!!’”

Officials stated that a male subject, later identified as Askins, came out of a bedroom with a firearm in his possession.

Hensley ordered Askins to drop the gun. After he complied, he was detained and a safety search of the residence was conducted.

Inside the room from which Askins had exited, deputies reported finding a cell phone with a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Further search revealed a plastic bag with more suspected methamphetamine, along with assorted drug paraphernalia, marijuana and a second firearm.

Deputies reported finding three toddlers inside the home, two of which, were unclothed. The children were determined to be Warman’s.

Social services and Kentucky State Police continued the investigation concerning the children while Deputy Hensley and Lt. Dennis Foley continued the investigation into the shots fired.

Outside the home, Deputies reported finding a flat screen television that had been shot multiple times.

“There was no backstop. Askins argued that he had moved the TV to that location after shooting it,” officials stated.

Deputies also found a dead dog, which Askins admitted to shooting earlier in the day.

“He also admitted to shooting a second dog, which has been buried. Askins complained the dogs had been rummaging through his trash.

Askins was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, menacing and two counts of cruelty to animals.

In addition, he was served with a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Askins is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

Warman was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Warman is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.