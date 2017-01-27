‘I had a gun in my hand. It went off,’ Creekmore told 911
By Mark White
Williamsburg police are going to leave it up to a Whitley County Grand Jury to decide whether to file criminal charges in connection with a Jan. 12 shooting that took place at a Mt. Morgan home.Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said that the victim, Natasha R. Archer, 31, has been released from the hospital and Detective Bobby Freeman interviewed her late last week.Mark White
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.