











Gregory Lee Siler, 45, of Junior Rowland Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on February 8, 1974 in Corbin, to Joe Siler Sr. and Janis (Fields) Siler.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Tabitha Jenkins. He loved motocross, fishing, sport cars, dirt bikes and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Siler of Williamsburg; three children, Dakota Siler, Aiyanna Ashenfelter and Desirae Siler of Williamsburg; grandson, Phoenix Siler of Barbourville; his parents, Joe and Janis Siler of Williamsburg; two brothers, Gary Siler (Jody) of Woodbine, and Joey Siler Jr. of Williamsburg; sister, Angela Siler of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, March 20, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Denver Roberts officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of all arrangements, Jerry W. Croley and J. Andrew Croley, Directors.