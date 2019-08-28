









Gregory Gillis Nantz, 50, of Rockholds, KY departed this life on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on May 15, 1969 in Ft. Knox, to the late Bobby McCoy Nantz and Wanda Sue (Peace) Nantz.

Gregory is survived by his former wife and best friend, Monica (Cole) Nantz of Harlan, KY; three children, Chase Gregory Nantz (Casandra), Trey Connor Nantz and Trevor Preston Nantz, all of Harlan; his mother, Wanda Sue Nantz of Rockholds; four brothers, Chopper Nantz, Steve Nantz, Cliff Nantz (Lori) and Brett Nantz (Ashley), all of Rockholds; mother-in-law, Cleta Jones (Allen) of Harlan; sister-in-law, Allison Peters (David) of Harlan; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

A private family graveside service was held at the Smith Cemetery in Faber, KY on Saturday, August 24.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of all arrangements where condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.