Greg and Cathy Sims celebrate 50th Anniversary











Greg and Cathy Sims, of Williamsburg are Celebrating their 50th Anniversary, April 16.

Greg and Cathy were married in 1971 after meeting at a local pub, in New Jersey. They raised 2 sons, Brad & Joel and have 8 grandchildren.

After retiring, they settled in Williamsburg, in 2012, where they maintain a small Rescue Farm.

Greg retired from Barnes Distribution as a Business Developer and Cathy retired from Municipal Finance. Both of them have been involved in community activities during the past 50 years.

They served as adult leaders in the Boy Scouts of America for decades. Greg has been a member of the Marine Corps League for over 40 years and is currently Commandant of the JC Paul Detachment.

They are co-coordinators of the local Marine Corps Toys For Tots Campaign. Cathy belongs to several homemakers and quilt clubs, while serving as secretary for the Whitley County Spokespeople Bike Club.