Greer named head coach of Corbin High School Football
Posted On 07 Feb 2020
Former Corbin High School Football Assistant Head Coach Tommy Greer has been named as the new head coach of the Redhounds.
Corbin High School Principal John Crawford, who served on the search committee, confirmed the decision Friday.
Greer, who stepped away from the team in 2019 as he took on an administrative role in the school system as safety director, and director of pupil personnel, will return to the sidelines.
He was an assistant under former Coach Justin Haddix during the Redhounds runs to consecutive appearances in the KHSAA state championship game in 2017 and 2018.
A reception to introduce Greer as the new coach will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday in the high school cafeteria.