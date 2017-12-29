











Grayson Daniel Douglas, infant son of Eric and Latasha Douglas, was born and passed away Sunday December 24, 2017 at Baptist Health Corbin.

He was preceded in death by his great grandmother Gertie Mae Liford and an uncle Daniel Sizemore.

He is survived by his parents Eric and Latasha Douglas of Williamsburg; a sister Olivia Grace Douglas of Williamsburg; grandparents; Michele and Leroy Sizemore of Lily, Renee Sutton Mills (James) of Williamsburg, Elbert Douglas (Sheila) of Williamsburg, great grandparents; Phyllis and John Smith of Lily, Edna Taylor of Grays, Martha Sutton Lawson (Bruce) of Williamsburg, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside service were held Wednesday December 27, at Youngs Creek Cemetery with Rev. Craig Thomas officiating.

Interment will be in Youngs Creek Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

