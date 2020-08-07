Gray woman one of two people arrested on drug charges in north Corbin Sunday morning











A Gray woman is one of two people facing drug-related charges after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies located suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, unused plastic bags, syringes, and U.S. currency following a traffic stop in north Corbin early Sunday morning.

Marta L. Bush, 40, of Gray, and William F. Gray, 42, of Morehead, were each taken into custody.

Bush faces charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gray has been charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine – greater than or equal to two grams, and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Deputy Justin Taylor initiated contact with the suspects following a traffic stop on Adams Road, off of Ky. 770, at approximately 1 a.m.

Taylor determined that Gray was wanted by the Kentucky Parole Board for parole violation, and failure to complete substance abuse treatment in connection with a previous conviction for manufacturing methamphetamine in Knox County.

Bush and Gray were both lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.