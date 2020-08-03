Gray woman killed after being hit by truck Saturday near London











A Gray woman was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by a pickup truck just south of London.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, identified the victim as Laurel Frederick, 56.

Deputies were called to the scene at the intersection of U.S. 25 and Fariston Road approximately one-and-a-half miles south of London at 12:17 a.m.

Acciardo stated that Frederick was attempting to cross the dimly lit roadway when she walked into the path of a southbound Ford pickup truck and was hit.

Frederick was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph London Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The pickup truck driver, Patrick Marker, 21, of London, was not injured.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Accident Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink conducted the investigation.

Shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Tommy Houston, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Lily Volunteer Fire Department and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.