Gray woman jailed after six young children found home with no food













A Gray woman is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on charges that she left her six children alone inside of a residence with no food Tuesday night.

Thirty-eight-year-old Mary Meek is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Kentucky State Police were called to the scene on Peppermill Lane off of Hazel Fork Road after the children, ranging in ages from seven-months to 13-years old, had gone to a neighbor’s house to ask for food, explaining they had been left home alone.

“Trooper (Chad) Gregory also located illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia during his investigation inside the home,” said Trooper Shane Jacobs, public affairs officer at Post 10 in Harlan.

Meek is being held in the detention center on a $5,000 cash bond. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in Knox County District Court on Feb. 20 for a pretrial conference.

The children were removed from the home and placed with another family member.