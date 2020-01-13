Gray woman charged with assaulting deputy, endangering children











Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Gray woman early Thursday morning on charges of assaulting a police officer and endangering her minor children.

Lori Havelka, 39, allegedly kicked and grabbed Deputy Mikey Ashurst at a residence on Arkle Road, off of south Ky. 233.

Ashurst along with Knox EMS initially responded to the scene in response to a report of a female who overdosed.

“Deputy has responded to (Arkle Road) three times within the last mon over the female being high and out of control,” Ashurst wrote in the arrest citation.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said that when Ashurst initially found Havelka, she was in a loft with two of her children and refused to come down.

Ashurst stated that after he got the kids out of the loft, Havelka attempted to walk away from him, at which time he grabbed her arm.

“When Deputy Ashurst got her out of the loft she became belligerent and violent grabbing Deputy Ashurst by his clothing,” Stewart stated. “When Deputy Ashurst advised her she was under arrest, she started striking him and when Deputy Ashurst attempted to hand cuff her, she grabbed the hand cuffs and again Assault Deputy Ashurst.

Ashurst stated, that he deployed his pepper spray in order to bring Havelka under control

Stewart stated that the struggle continued during which Havelka reportedly kicked Ashurst, before she was secured in the hand cuffs.

“During the arrest Deputy Ashurst determined she was under the influence of methamphetamine,” Stewart stated.

Ashurst stated that Havelka continued to resist, refusing to walk to the cruiser or get inside.

“Female urinated in the back of the patrol car while screaming and cussing,” Ashurst stated.

Havelka was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, third-degree assault on a police officer, public intoxication – controlled substance, resisting arrest, menacing, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Knox District Court, Havelka pleaded guilty to the charges. In addition to the five days she spent in jail, she was sentenced to fines and court costs.