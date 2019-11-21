Gray woman accused of stealing hemp from farmer’s field











A Gray woman was indicted Friday in Laurel County for allegedly attempting to make off with $1,400 worth of hemp out of a farmer’s field.

Donna M. Huff, 49, was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

The indictment stems from an incident on Sept. 18 at a hemp field on Hopper Creek Road, off of Ky. 229.

Kentucky State Police were called to the scene at approximately 3 p.m. after the farmer reported catching Huff in his field with a backpack containing approximately 40 hemp branches and buds.

According to the citation a second individual had dropped Huff off at the field.

Huff was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where she is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.