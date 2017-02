By Dean Manning

In what is a rare circumstance in the federal court system, a Gray man entered a guilty plea in his child pornography case in exchange for a specific sentence.Forty-eight-year-old Jerry Luke pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possession of child pornography. In return, the plea agreement calls for Luke to receive a prison sentence of 12.5 years.