Gray man one of five people arrested on drug trafficking warrants











A Gray man was one of five people Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested last Wednesday on indictment and arrest warrants stemming from the investigation into drug trafficking.

James E “Snowman” Martin, 74, was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance.

Deputy Williams Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that the warrants were issued as a result of undercover drug investigations.

Deputies were assisted in the investigation by Operation UNITE.

Other individuals arrested and the charges they face include:

Andrew S. Cox, 29, of Cannon, who was served with two indictment warrants charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, persistent felony offender, third-degree assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest.

Earnie Hammons, 53, of Flat Lick, who was served with an indictment warrant charging him with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and controlled substance prescription not in proper container.

Bill R. Perkins, 54, of Barbourville, who was served with an indictment warrant charging him with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Chester Witt, 22 of Barbourville, who was served with an arrest warrant for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Stewart said additional arrests are forth coming.